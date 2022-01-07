1.) Distraction - Make sure they have no free time to think.



2.) Placate them - Make sure they are comfortable enough so that they won't rebel--but not too comfortable. (You are the boss, after all...)



3.) Keep them frightened--always afraid. This is very important. They will look up to you--the person in charge--to protect them.



4.) Divide in order to conquer. Also very important. Make sure your slaves are fighting with each other (for your approval, of course...)



5.) Get rid of the rebels! Enforce conformity. Discourage nonconformity. They must do exactly what you tell them to do. If they want to speak, give them a script. Don't let them speak freely.



6.) Keep them isolated. This goes along with the divide in order to conquer strategy listed above. Keep them from loving each other too much. The more alone and marginalized they feel, the more they will reach out to YOU, their owner, for help and not to each other.