What if I told you that the voting machines are NOT IN COMPLIANCE with federal security protocol?
How can you certify an election, when experts have testified under oath AND DEMONSTRATED that the results of elections can be changed WITHOUT ANY DETECTION!
This is the whole reason we have certification of voting machines. This is supposed to be IMPOSSIBLE.