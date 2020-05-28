Defy Gravity

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49 views • May 28, 2020
Summary: Having turned on your heel to see where that whispering breeze is teasing you to look, have you caught the trace of the thing you’ve sought? It’s not the mental pursuit of figuring things out, but the transformational experience of merging with destiny that pulls your gaze now. What might have seemed like silent, empty space holds the secret of time’s power. Move stealthily into the quiet space where surrender grants its magnificence. You sense the greatness ahead on the path. Approach it in reverence. Soon, it will make sense, most exquisitely.Read the full transcript at https://ninespath.com/nines-word/
Visit Nine's Path for more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
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Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
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Visit Nine's Path for more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Weekly contemplations are taken from the book "Opalescence: The Pleiadian Renegade Guide to Divinity". Get your copy, and expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron at ko-fi.com. Thanks! 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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