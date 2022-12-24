Living an Adventist Longevity Life

Learn more about the Blue Zones and the Adventist Life and study at these links:
The Blue Zones, The Blue Zones of Happiness, By Dan Buettner
Adventist Health Studies
https://nutritionfacts.org/topics/adv...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XVnl7O6... 2 minute YouTube video
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
At this Loma Linda University site find information about the studies
https://publichealth.llu.edu/adventis...
Dr. Hans Diehl website-learn more about adding plants to your plate
https://www.hansdiehl.com
The Okinawa Program-great book about Okinawa today and yesterday.
Hear Dr. Diehl, from the blue zone town of Loma Linda speak live in Winter Haven on “Eat More Weigh Less”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyYwv...
Elements of Blue Zones-Jeff Novick Calorie Density
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CdwW...
