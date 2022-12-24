Create New Account
Living an Adventist Longevity Life
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday |

Learn more about the Blue Zones and the Adventist Life and study at these links:

The Blue Zones, The Blue Zones of Happiness, By Dan Buettner

Adventist Health Studies

      https://nutritionfacts.org/topics/adv...

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XVnl7O6... 2 minute YouTube video

     https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...




At this Loma Linda University site find information about the studies

https://publichealth.llu.edu/adventis...


Dr. Hans Diehl website-learn more about adding plants to your plate

https://www.hansdiehl.com


The Okinawa Program-great book about Okinawa today and yesterday.


Hear Dr. Diehl, from the blue zone town of Loma Linda speak live in Winter Haven on “Eat More Weigh Less”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyYwv...


Elements of Blue Zones-Jeff Novick Calorie Density

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CdwW...

