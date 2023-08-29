Create New Account
The Cult Accusation of Noel J. Hadley
October 21st, 2018

Pastor Dean addresses the latest attack on him and the ministry by Noel J. Hadley. It’s time to define the term “cult” that gets so haphazardly thrown around today even by some Christians. It is also time to expose some offended believers who are making the unsaved and weaker Christians to stumble.

Keywords
cultdean odleaccusationlying spiritnoel hadley

