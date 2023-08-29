The Cult Accusation of Noel J. Hadley

October 21st, 2018
Pastor Dean addresses the latest attack on him and the ministry by Noel J. Hadley. It’s time to define the term “cult” that gets so haphazardly thrown around today even by some Christians. It is also time to expose some offended believers who are making the unsaved and weaker Christians to stumble.
