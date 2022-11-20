Practicing Paganism - The History of Halloween - Part 1

A "you decide" Watchman Broadcast giving you the historic information you need to decide whether the practices of Halloween are in agreement with Scripture and the Fruits of the Spirit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.