Rep. Brooks Slams Reporter’s Associating CCP With Chinese Americans

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Rep. Mo Brooks responds to Yahoo News reporter, Tuesday June 15: For you to associate the Communist Chinese Party with Chinese Americans, I would submit is egregious and wrong. If you look at the Communist Chinese Party’s background and its relationship with the military, it leads you but to one logical conclusion.