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Matt Gaetz, Perkins Coi has FBI Office in their Firm! Wuhan and Texas destroy Research Evidence! White Genocide!
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82 views • June 01, 2022
1. Matt Gaetz : Perkins Coie and FBI: https://youtu.be/ygkqxeBKFFw
2. Russell Brand: Wuhan and UT Galveston Lab have a deletion agreement!! https://youtu.be/RBTi3_GA_fA
3. US Right to know info request and article: https://usrtk.org/biohazards-blog/wuhan-iab-can-delete-data/
4. THE MOU between Texas and Wuhan: https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Formal-Cooperative-Agreement.pdf
5. Meet The Press: Ex Police Chief lays out the fault on the Uvalde Police! https://rumble.com/v16m2g0-watch-former-police-chief-slams-uvalde-polices-slow-response-you-move-that-.html
6. Replacement migration: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pHCfo74Io6FB/
7. Dr. Naomi Wolf: Pfizer docs show Genocide: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/dear-friends-sorry-to-announce-a
8. CDC changed definition of Vaccine: https://m.theepochtimes.com/cdc-changes-definition-of-vaccine-so-it-cant-be-interpreted-to-mean-that-vaccines-are-100-effective_3990135.html
9. Meteor Shower : https://blogs.nasa.gov/Watch_the_Skies/author/lmohon/
10. Zeppelin : Jimmy Page 2008 Bejing Closing Ceremonies: https://youtu.be/CtzeMNxlabU
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Russell Brand: Wuhan and UT Galveston Lab have a deletion agreement!! https://youtu.be/RBTi3_GA_fA
3. US Right to know info request and article: https://usrtk.org/biohazards-blog/wuhan-iab-can-delete-data/
4. THE MOU between Texas and Wuhan: https://usrtk.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Formal-Cooperative-Agreement.pdf
5. Meet The Press: Ex Police Chief lays out the fault on the Uvalde Police! https://rumble.com/v16m2g0-watch-former-police-chief-slams-uvalde-polices-slow-response-you-move-that-.html
6. Replacement migration: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pHCfo74Io6FB/
7. Dr. Naomi Wolf: Pfizer docs show Genocide: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/dear-friends-sorry-to-announce-a
8. CDC changed definition of Vaccine: https://m.theepochtimes.com/cdc-changes-definition-of-vaccine-so-it-cant-be-interpreted-to-mean-that-vaccines-are-100-effective_3990135.html
9. Meteor Shower : https://blogs.nasa.gov/Watch_the_Skies/author/lmohon/
10. Zeppelin : Jimmy Page 2008 Bejing Closing Ceremonies: https://youtu.be/CtzeMNxlabU
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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