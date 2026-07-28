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Counseling Bans Are Harmful - Dr. Christopher Rosik - Freedom Alive® Ep190
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
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We must always protect the freedom of clients to receive the counseling of their choice, and counselors the freedom to help them. Dr. Christopher Rosik has been a licensed clinical psychologist for 38 years. Dr. Rosik has helped many clients struggling with gender confusion. However, he and other counselors continue to fight therapy bans that try and stop them from helping these people.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered July 26, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm

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healthfreedomchristianlgbttherapytransgendergender confusionpsychologytalk therapy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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