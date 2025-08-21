Saved by Works and Faith

Only very immature or fake christians fall into the trap "Only saved by Faith" or "Only saved by works". Obviously, a real Christian is saved by both Faith and Works:

1] Repentance (Luke13:3)

2] Faith that Jesus can save (1Cor15:1-4)

3] Water baptism which washes off the sin as without water baptism, no salvation: Rom6, Col2:11-12, Acts22:16, 1Peter3:21 as exemplified in Acts 8:12-17, 10:44-48, 19:1-6.

4] Baptised by The Holy Ghost (Matt3:12, Mark16:17, John6:63,Acts1:5, Rom8:9-10, Gal3:2 as exemplified in Acts 8:17-18, 10:45-46, 19:6)





Hebrews11 define "Faith" as practical. Only fake fraudulent fooled Christians believe in their hearts thus simply imagine they are saved: An enormous arrogance against Jesus who decides what sinner is saved. Yes, Jesus is the Quality Inspector of the Repentance as God can see inside the hearts.





Christian salvation is a personal covenant with Jesus Chist confirmed by both parties hence confirmed by both Jesus Christ and the repentant sinner. Moses mediated the Old covenant (Exodus24) which Jesus replaced through His death, in His blood: Heb9. Today, after the old covenant mediated by Moses has been replaced by Jesus covenant, salvation is only in Jesus Christ.