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Great Reset hints at a new digital, INTERNATIONAL currency
High Hopes
High Hopes
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142 views • January 04, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Justin Haskins, Editorial Director of The Heartland Institute, joins Glenn to discuss a recent simulation done by proponents of The Great Reset that may hint at what's to come: an international, digital currency. This time, world elites used the threat of cyber attacks against the global, financial system as reasoning to ‘increase cooperation’ between world markets and big banks. Haskins explains what this means for your financial security and for freedom around the world...

Glenn’s new book, co-authored by Justin Haskins, hits shelves January 11th. Pre-order your copy of ‘The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First Century Fascism’ today.
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glenn beckfinancedigital currencycyber attacksgreat resetjustin haskinsinternational currency
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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