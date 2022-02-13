Mother permanently disabled by PFIZER Vaxx

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681 views • February 13, 2022
ARAGUATINS, TOCANTINS — A 39-year-old wife, mother-of-two and credit analyst is begrudgingly accepting her new normal, and using her platform to warn others about what is now a common adverse reaction to the lethal injections. Mrs. Cícera Santos, full name Raimunda Cícera Alves do Santos, was never a heavy Instagram user. Her first post was on April 26, 2021. It is a photo of her in sunglasses, looking like she’s enjoying life. Mrs. Santos worked for a company called Feirão dos Moveis Magazine, with one media outlet saying she’s a credit analyst there. She posted on June 2 what appears to be a surprise birthday party for her by coworkers.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/02/11/cicera-santos-39-year-old-brazilian-woman-develops-severe-blood-clots-has-leg-amputated-15-days-after-pfizer-mrna-injection/
SOURCES:
https://www.tiktok.com/@cicera22195
https://gramhir.com/profile/cicera22195/47233918606
https://openvaers.com/covid-data

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