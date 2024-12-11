BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sales closing techniques
Ramdivine
Ramdivine
5 months ago

One common method is the Assumptive Close, where the salesperson acts as if the prospect has already decided to buy, prompting them to commit. Another approach is the Urgency Close, which creates a sense of urgency, such as limited-time offers or low stock, to encourage quick action. The Summary Close involves reiterating the key benefits of the product, reinforcing its value and addressing the customer’s needs. The Alternative Close offers the prospect a choice between two options, making it easier for them to commit. 

Keywords
salesstocktechniques
