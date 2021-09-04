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Mindy Robinson is AGAINST the mandates!
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103 views • September 04, 2021
https://t.me/AmericanAFMindyRobinson/231
Despite a super majority of voters, parents, and teachers being against forced vaccinations, the corrupt board members of Clark County Nevada passed it through anyway. Our “elected” officials are all corrupt and taking orders from somewhere else.
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Despite a super majority of voters, parents, and teachers being against forced vaccinations, the corrupt board members of Clark County Nevada passed it through anyway. Our “elected” officials are all corrupt and taking orders from somewhere else.
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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