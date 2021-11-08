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MIKE YEADON ON VIRUS VARIANTS, TOP-UP VACCINES AND GREEN PASSPORTS, SUMMER 2021
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43 views • November 08, 2021
MIKE YEADON ON VIRUS VARIANTS, TOP-UP VACCINES AND GREEN PASSPORTS, SUMMER 2021
Why you don't need to be afraid of mutations and variants, why you don't need top-up quaxxines, and why we must stop the so-called green pass.
The interview has been shot in June or July 2021, as I understand. Some of Yeadon's concerns have already realized.
Get the full interview and statements from a number of further experts on
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/W2WDN1mYtRCD/
Why you don't need to be afraid of mutations and variants, why you don't need top-up quaxxines, and why we must stop the so-called green pass.
The interview has been shot in June or July 2021, as I understand. Some of Yeadon's concerns have already realized.
Get the full interview and statements from a number of further experts on
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/W2WDN1mYtRCD/
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