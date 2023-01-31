Create New Account
Pfizer Owns Blood Thinner Patent and Their Vax Causes Blood Clots! Creating Billions in Revenue!
The New American
Published Yesterday

The Vaccine has caused Pfizer to make money in more than one way. They cause the problem and then give you their product as a treatment. Also more horrific findings from the Pfizer docs, and will Pfizer lose its liability protection due to fraud proven in court?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

  1.  Bannon’s War Room - Dr Naomi Wolf: The Failed Clinical Trials of Pfizer Vaccines, Cardiovascular Adverse Events. https://rumble.com/v27sfwu-dr-naomi-wolf-the-failed-clinical-trials-of-pfizer-vaccines-cardiovascular-.html


2 .PEFWorldForum - Bill Gates: Innovating to zero (TED Talk 2010)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUEza10beMY&t=258s


3. Bannon’s War Room - Lindsey Jones: Pfizer Fraud Exposed by Whistleblower

https://rumble.com/v27sj9o-lindsey-jones-pfizer-fraud-exposed-by-whistleblower.html


