Michelle Obama Running For President? Race BAITING RADICAL Feminist To Replace Biden As Dem Nominee

Are Democrats looking to dump Joe Biden?

Author and documentary filmmaker Joel Gilbert is here to talk about Michelle Obama running for president in 2024.

Michelle Obama is following the exact same formula that led Barack Obama to the White House.

Barack Obama was the keynote speaker at the Democratic National Convention for John Kerry in 2004.

Michelle was the keynote speaker at the DNC for Joe Biden in 2020.

Barack had a voter registration organization called “Project Vote” in Chicago.

Michelle Obama has also started a voter registration organization called “When We All Vote”.

Barack Obama based his candidacy on his personal story and wrote a book titled “Dreams From My Father”

Michelle Obama has also written an autobiography called “Becoming Michelle Obama”.

The Democrat party is shifting away from Joe Biden because of his failed record.

Michelle Obama claims to have a humble upbringing from the streets of Chicago but this is a lie.

She has a long career of undermining black Chicagoans and even took away their homes so Democrat donors could develop their land.

Michelle’s stories about being oppressed while growing up in white America are totally false.

Michelle Obama has a terrible history of abusing and exploiting black people on behalf of elite white democrats

