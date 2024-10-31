Featured Guest: Drago Bosnic -"BRICS: Shaping a Better Future for the World" - w/ special guest host Kevin Jenkins

Thursday Oct 31, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST

Featured Guest: Drago Bosnic

Topic: BRICS: Shaping a Better Future for the World





BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

https://t.me/CerFunhouse









AutoBio:





“As a Senior Editor at the now-defunct Fort Russ News, I wrote daily about military technology, global economy and geopolitics, with a special focus on the Middle East, Balkans, Russia, China, United States, Europe and great power rivalry. In 2020, Fort Russ News was hit by a major cyber-attack, so the website has been liquidated, but my articles (nearly 1,500 of them are still available on the Web Archives). I'm also active on social networks (particularly Telegram and Facebook), where I'm an administrator of various pages and groups dealing with the aforementioned topics. One such page that was recently deleted (thanks Zuck!) had over 150,000 followers, but we've since moved to Telegram, so we're slowly working toward rebuilding that following. Many other media have republished my work, the most prominent of which are Global Research, South Front, Veterans Today's Foreign Policy, as well as respected Serbian publications such as Politika. For the last two and a half years, I've been a daily contributor to the BRICS Information Portal.”





Special Guest Host: Kevin Jenkins

