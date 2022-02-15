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How to make CHLORINE DIOXIDE (CDS/MMS) medicine the easy way
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1075 views • February 15, 2022
New research out of Japan suggests that chlorine dioxide is effective/cure against COVID.
First purchase a bottle of sodium chlorite (MMS) online.
I use 50% citric acid solution as an activator. Use 80 grams of citric acid 'powder' and 80 grams of distilled water. That makes a perfect 4 ounces of 50% citric acid solution.
Also need a shot glass and a sealable all glass jar shown in video and easily obtained. No metal can be exposed to the chlorine dioxide ( not even a metal lid )
Follow the simple instructions in the video.
Also see Mike's video on the Japanese research: https://www.brighteon.com/67ac2d5d-b7a5-483e-a71a-e3a465553495
First purchase a bottle of sodium chlorite (MMS) online.
I use 50% citric acid solution as an activator. Use 80 grams of citric acid 'powder' and 80 grams of distilled water. That makes a perfect 4 ounces of 50% citric acid solution.
Also need a shot glass and a sealable all glass jar shown in video and easily obtained. No metal can be exposed to the chlorine dioxide ( not even a metal lid )
Follow the simple instructions in the video.
Also see Mike's video on the Japanese research: https://www.brighteon.com/67ac2d5d-b7a5-483e-a71a-e3a465553495
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