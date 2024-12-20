Abundant Life School Mass Shooting Hoax - The Jewish Angle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The narrative in the Abundant Life School Mass Shooting Hoax in Madison, WI is now shifting to the fake shooter’s motives.
The fake motives will be used as an argument for red flag laws. The fake narrative claims the fake shooter was influenced by neo-Nazis which means she was exposed to (oh no) anti-Semitism.
The worn out claim of anti-Semitism becomes another red flag on the list of signs of an enemy of the state. People who respect the Constitution, especially the second amendment, also get red flags.
So, the Jews run anti-Semitism psyops and then push for laws against anti-Semitism (which does not exist). Rinse and repeat.
