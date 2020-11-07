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Being a Villain for Christ
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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20 views • November 07, 2020
As Christians we are instructed to be subject to governing authorities, but we are also taught to obey God, not man (Romans 13:1, Acts 5:29). How do we reconcile this apparent contradiction?

Church goers are taught to be in submission to government authorities and to obey the law of the land. Christians breaking the law is unthinkable for many church going people today. However, what happens when the governing authorities require one to disobey God? Such seems to be the case in totalitarian regimes such as Russia and China.

True followers of Christ will become increasingly marginalized as the system heads towards a one world government, controlled by a universal monetary and identification system (the Mark of the Beast). This video give practical information on learning how to obey God above man, without falling into needless rebellion against authority.
Keywords
godjesusdisobediencegovernobey jesussubmission to government
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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