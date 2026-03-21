Alex Jones Full Show 3/20/26. Who is Netanyahu one many Anti Christ

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FRIDAY FULL SHOW: Trump Calls NATO Allies “Paper Tiger” For Not Joining Iran Fight, Says US Will Remember Their Cowardice! PLUS, Netanyahu Says Iran Can NO LONGER Enrich Uranium, Declares Country’s Nuclear Program & Missile Production “Destroyed!” Talkshow Host & Culture War Veteran Gavin McInnes Returns To The Alex Jones Show! Top Researcher Daniel Liszt, AKA "Dark Journalist", Breaks Historic Intel On The UFO File White House Disclosure, CIA Running Interference, And The Missing Roswell Craft General! FINALLY, Jay Dyer Provides Proof Positive That The Rothschild-Epstein Network Has Run Everything For 100 Years! — 3/20/26