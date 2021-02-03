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Upgrades To The New Ballistics Testing Apparatus For The Range
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20 views • February 03, 2021
Since building and deploying the Redneck Ballistic Apparatus out on the range I am realized a few problems that I think were caused by the initial design. So, I decided to break out some old plywood I had laying around and upgrade that sucker so it will hopefully do a better job for the future testing of ammunition here on the channel.
00:00 Intro
00:48 The Problems
02:21 The Upgrades
04:57 The Test
06:22 Outro
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00:00 Intro
00:48 The Problems
02:21 The Upgrades
04:57 The Test
06:22 Outro
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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