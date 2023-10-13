Create New Account
America First Legal Reveals NARA Knew Then-VP Biden Emailed Son About Foreign Business 29,000 Times
A new lawsuit filed by the America First Legal Foundation reveals that then-Vice President Joe Biden's office emailed his son and brother about foreign business more than 29-thousand times. Daniel Baldwin with more.


