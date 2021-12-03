HOW TO WRECK THOSE SHERMAN'S AND DEADLY AMERICAN TANKS IN WAR THUNDER

This goes out to a fellow player and all to of us who have suffered trying to kill those Shermans and Pershings. The T25, T26 and even the T34 have their weak spots!

I show exactly how to kill them and where to shoot. And how you can find any weak spot with the tank you are using. Great for finding best rounds too. Then we get into a trainwreck of a match with the Tiger, don't worry we will try again next time. Why does WT have matches like this? We will go over that, It loses players for sure and leaves a bad taste no matter what side you're on.