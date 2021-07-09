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Overcoming The Sin Of Homosexuality - With Janet Boynes
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64 views • July 09, 2021
Janet Boynes is a woman who was formerly engaged in the sin of homosexuality. Her mindset was going in the direction of mutilating her body to appear as a man, but in God's Providence, she was converted to the Christian faith. However, there was a long and ongoing journey in repenting and leaving that sin behind. She joins me to talk about her story, as well as her ministry to those in the homosexual community.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/overcoming-the-sin-of-homosexuality-with-janet-boynes-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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