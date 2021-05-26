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MIT Study Finds Covid-19 Skeptics MORE Scientifically Literate Than Their Coronavirus Detractors
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20 views • May 26, 2021
MIT Study Finds Covid-19 Skeptics MORE Scientifically Literate Than Their Coronavirus Detractors
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/d0030636-2bec-4fc7-b227-cdbcf6b11e0d/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/vaccinated-unwittingly-tracked-kids-coerced-injected-with-out-parental-consent-lingering-proteins/
https://www.corbettreport.com/mit-covid-skeptics-champion-science/
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2101.07993.pdf
MIT released a study earlier this year that admits that COVID skeptics are not only scientifically literate, but are more realistic about how science actually works and care more about data and integrity than their detractors
The Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/d0030636-2bec-4fc7-b227-cdbcf6b11e0d/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/vaccinated-unwittingly-tracked-kids-coerced-injected-with-out-parental-consent-lingering-proteins/
https://www.corbettreport.com/mit-covid-skeptics-champion-science/
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2101.07993.pdf
MIT released a study earlier this year that admits that COVID skeptics are not only scientifically literate, but are more realistic about how science actually works and care more about data and integrity than their detractors
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