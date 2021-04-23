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The Seeds of Nullification: A Lesson from the Articles of Confederation
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30 views • April 23, 2021
What do taxes, fiat money, a refusal to cooperate and the Articles of Confederation have to do with nullification strategy today? Quite a bit, it turns out.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 23, 2021
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: April 23, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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