As The World Burns - Alt Media End Time Saga with Tucker Carlson & Putin

Something is being revealed in these end times, each day the mystery is coming into better focus. Let's put these clues together from the recent interview that Tucker Carlson had with Vladimir Putin. Alternative media gives their take on what's up. They each have a piece of the puzzle. This video is set to a soap opera type of theme. Stay tuned for more as this unfolds.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.