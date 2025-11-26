RT News - November 26 2025 9AM GMT

November 26, 2025

Donald Trump weighs in on the Ukraine-Russia peace deal - saying that if it's not signed soon, Kiev will inevitably lose even more land. Meanwhile Russia's top diplomat warns that leaks in the Western media about the current Ukraine peace process are undermining the effort to end the conflict. Venezuelans attend a mass rally in support of their president. The US has tried to label Nicolas Maduro a terrorist - while it positions military forces within pouncing distance of the South American country. As the UN warns of economic collapse across the Palestinian territories - Israel plans to seize an ancient site in the West bank. That could deprive thousands of residents of their homes and livelihood.





