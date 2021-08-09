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광야의 소리 7,436(쉬어 가는 길)(진정한 광야교회는 숨기워 있다) #광야목사
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21 views • August 09, 2021
The Parable of the Sower Explained
Mat 13:18 그런즉 씨 뿌리는 비유를 들으라
Mat 13:19 아무나 천국 말씀을 듣고 깨닫지 못할 때는 악한 자가 와서 그 마음에 뿌리운 것을 빼앗나니 이는 곧 길가에 뿌리운 자요
Mat 13:20 돌밭에 뿌리웠다는 것은 말씀을 듣고 즉시 기쁨으로 받되
Mat 13:21 그 속에 뿌리가 없어 잠시 견디다가 말씀을 인하여 환난이나 핍박이 일어나는 때에는 곧 넘어지는 자요
Mat 13:22 가시떨기에 뿌리웠다는 것은 말씀을 들으나 세상의 염려와 재리의 유혹에 말씀이 막혀 결실치 못하는 자요
Mat 13:23 "좋은 땅에 뿌리웠다는 것은 말씀을 듣고 깨닫는 자니 결실하여 혹 백배, 혹 육십배, 혹 삼십배가 되느니라 하시더라"
Mat 13:18 그런즉 씨 뿌리는 비유를 들으라
Mat 13:19 아무나 천국 말씀을 듣고 깨닫지 못할 때는 악한 자가 와서 그 마음에 뿌리운 것을 빼앗나니 이는 곧 길가에 뿌리운 자요
Mat 13:20 돌밭에 뿌리웠다는 것은 말씀을 듣고 즉시 기쁨으로 받되
Mat 13:21 그 속에 뿌리가 없어 잠시 견디다가 말씀을 인하여 환난이나 핍박이 일어나는 때에는 곧 넘어지는 자요
Mat 13:22 가시떨기에 뿌리웠다는 것은 말씀을 들으나 세상의 염려와 재리의 유혹에 말씀이 막혀 결실치 못하는 자요
Mat 13:23 "좋은 땅에 뿌리웠다는 것은 말씀을 듣고 깨닫는 자니 결실하여 혹 백배, 혹 육십배, 혹 삼십배가 되느니라 하시더라"
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