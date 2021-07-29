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Earliest Visual Representation of United Nations Transhumanist Agenda to Microchip Humanity? 1947.
UNtopia
UNtopia
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1207 views • July 29, 2021
I came across this book around six months ago and was astounded by what I found in it. So I put the question out there; Is this the earliest official published image of a globalist transhumanist agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari's formula BxCxD=AHH really appears to be the 'formula' of the 21st century.

It is clear that we are in an historic pivotal time where everything we once knew will be changed forever with the coming Propagandademic Treaty, TERRA CARTA and The Great Reset.

This book can be bought online for a few dollars. Finding a first edition in such good condition with dust jacket isn't easy. If it does contain the first official image of the transhumanist agenda, I expect the books value would climb rapidly. Some are signed by the author with a rabbit doodle.

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In the future I would like to create more in depth pieces on the art, symbology and idolatry of the New World Order. And there are some astounding pieces out there that I have not found anybody else talking about.

Video editing is new to me, so hopefully my production quality will improve in the coming months. Or we all be dragged off to Googlag by then as the Forth Reichtous who equitably and inclusively want to keep us all safe from harm, in lockdown whilst philanthropically exempting themselves.
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freedominfowarsconstitution5gglobalistsaibrexitcommon lawnwonew world orderunited nationsagenda 21agenda 30digital dictatorshipiottranshumanismtotalitarianismmagna cartafreemasonssustainabilityprince charleswefklaus schwabgreat resetterra carta
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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