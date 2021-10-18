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Washington State Trooper Gives 'Final Sign Off' After Refusing To Take Vaccine; Tells Governor To Kiss His Ass
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782 views • October 18, 2021
A Washington state trooper released a video of his 'final sign off' after more than 22 years on the Yakima County force, after he was forced out of his job for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine by Oct. 18.

"This is my final sign-off after 22 years serving the citizens of the state of Washington, I've been asked to leave because I am dirty," said the unnamed officer.

"Numerous fatalities, injuries, I've worked sick, I've played sick, buried lots of friends over these years," he continued. "I'd like to thank you guys, as well as the citizens of Yakima County as well as my fellow officers within the valley. Without you guys I wouldn't have been very successful."

"So State 1034 this is the last time you'll hear me in a state patrol car... And [governor] Jay Inslee can kiss my ass," he concluded.

In response, a dispatcher thanked him for his years of service.

"Thank you for your 22 years and five months of service to the citizens of Washington state," she said. "You’ve taken on many roles in your time with the patrol. In your first year, you delivered a baby while on patrol. You’ve been a theory instructor and part of the chaplaincy board."

"You’ve been a great role model and a mentor for all the young troopers serving in the area by sharing your knowledge and experience throughout the years," she continued, adding: "Thank you for your service."

Governor Jay Inslee issued a sweeping order in August mandating that state government workers must "Show proof of vaccination on or before October 18 or lose your job."

Continued https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/washington-state-trooper-gives-final-sign-after-refusing-take-vaccine-tells-governor-kiss
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washington stategovernor jay insleetroopermandatory vaxx
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