The Word That Broke a Generational Curse, Sunday WordNWorship. Aug 2, 2026

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See the Bible Study Guide Here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-8-the-word-that-broke-a-generational-curse-greg-locke-scott-bitcon
Two men shape this day. Greg Locke came at it as a pastor who kept watching people get delivered and then end up right back where they started. Scott Bitcon came at it after more than 7,000 deliverances and inner healing work with over 700 pastors. Neither one went looking for the same answer. Both of them found it. And both of them had to hear something first.
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