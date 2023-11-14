Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Truth and Righteousness
channel image
Yahsdaughter137777
151 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

Dear World Leaders; this video is for you.


.

This video came out as two videos which I then had to reduce the size of both and reduce the size of one that was still too large, which I then had to join to be one video which I then had to try to edit to trim the beginning and end but my computer don't have space to store it so I leave it as is.


I don't know about you as Abraham's seed, but I am grieved and tired of wickedness in the world and around me.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket