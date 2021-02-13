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GOV. CUOMO ACTED LIKE HE CARED ABOUT GRANDMA (MIRROR)
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110 views • February 13, 2021
Feb 12, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the movement to hold the New York Governor accountable for his criminal performance during the pandemic, which they know involved covering up, and adding to, the deaths of thousands of elderly citizens. They also address the revolution in cryptocurrency and how the populist spirit fueling it will form the new America.
Lastly, they share the scenes of violence that the Democratic Party condoned in 2020, while they cheerleadered the ‘fight fight fight’ from the sidelines of the Capitol Building.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/12/2
https://www.trunews.com/stream/emmy-award-winner-gov-cuomo-acted-like-he-cared-about-grandma
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the movement to hold the New York Governor accountable for his criminal performance during the pandemic, which they know involved covering up, and adding to, the deaths of thousands of elderly citizens. They also address the revolution in cryptocurrency and how the populist spirit fueling it will form the new America.
Lastly, they share the scenes of violence that the Democratic Party condoned in 2020, while they cheerleadered the ‘fight fight fight’ from the sidelines of the Capitol Building.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall, Matt Skow. Airdate 02/12/2
https://www.trunews.com/stream/emmy-award-winner-gov-cuomo-acted-like-he-cared-about-grandma
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