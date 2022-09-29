The People Choose Russia

"Residents of Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson Region have heeded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recommendation to “get out of Ukraine to Russia”, Russian permanent representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has said, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting"

Zaporozhye region: 98.19% voted 'yes' (as per 18% of processed votes);

DPR: 97.91% voted 'yes' (as per 14% of processed votes);

LPR: 97.82% voted 'yes' (13% of processed votes);

Kherson region: 96.97% voted 'yes' (14% of processed votes).





Situation in Donbass will change dramatically after the referendum.

"The situation will change from the legal point of view, from the point of view of international law, with all ensuing consequences to ensure security in these territories," Peskov said as quoted by TASS.



