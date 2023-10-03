Create New Account
✈️💥Ukrainian Forces film AFU positions in Verbovoe direction - they were supposed to Rotate to, but it got Leveled
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

✈️💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian Forces film AFU positions in Verbovoe direction, which they were suppose to rotate to, get leveled most probably by Russian Aerospace Forces using glide bombs.

Edit: Stopping the video at the right frame suggests that it was most likely Tornado MLRS or something similar.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

