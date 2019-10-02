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🚨Top CIA Official Fred Fleitz: 'Whistleblower' Is a Liar Saying He Had Firsthand Evidence -1641-6P
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19 views • October 02, 2019
Fred Fleitz: 'Whistleblower' Is a Liar Saying He Had Firsthand Evidence An anonymous bureaucrat — marketed as a “whistleblower” by news media outlets such as CNN — who filed a complaint alleging misconduct on the part of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — falsely claimed to have “firsthand information,” said Fred Fleitz, president and CEO of the Center for Security Policy. Fleitz served as Trump’s deputy assistant and as former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s chief of staff. He previously worked for the CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Department of State, and the House Intelligence Committee staff.

GUEST: Fred Fleitz is the President and CEO of the Center for Security Policy. He served in 2018 as a Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff to National Security Adviser John Bolton. Before his White House position, Fleitz was Senior Vice President of the Center for Security Policy. He has extensive national security experience with the executive and legislative branches of government. Fleitz’s work for the CIA included serving as a political analyst, military analyst, weapons of mass destruction (WMD) analyst and collection officer. Fleitz served at the State Department for four years as Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control. Mr Fleitz’s has appeared on many American and international TV and radio programs to discuss international security issues, including Fox News, Fox Business, MSNBC, and the BBC - His op-eds and articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Website: http://www.securefreedom.org

E-Militia Article: Top CIA Official Fred Fleitz: ‘Whistleblower’ Is a Liar Saying He Had Firsthand Evidence http://ow.ly/Cc9Q30pEdtC


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