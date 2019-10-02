🚨Top CIA Official Fred Fleitz: 'Whistleblower' Is a Liar Saying He Had Firsthand Evidence -1641-6P

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GUEST: Fred Fleitz is the President and CEO of the Center for Security Policy. He served in 2018 as a Deputy Assistant to President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff to National Security Adviser John Bolton. Before his White House position, Fleitz was Senior Vice President of the Center for Security Policy. He has extensive national security experience with the executive and legislative branches of government. Fleitz’s work for the CIA included serving as a political analyst, military analyst, weapons of mass destruction (WMD) analyst and collection officer. Fleitz served at the State Department for four years as Chief of Staff to the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control. Mr Fleitz’s has appeared on many American and international TV and radio programs to discuss international security issues, including Fox News, Fox Business, MSNBC, and the BBC - His op-eds and articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Website: http://www.securefreedom.org
E-Militia Article: Top CIA Official Fred Fleitz: ‘Whistleblower’ Is a Liar Saying He Had Firsthand Evidence http://ow.ly/Cc9Q30pEdtC
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla
Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/