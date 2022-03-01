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Stew Peters Speech at AFPAC 3
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20 views • March 01, 2022
On Friday, Stew Peters, host of the nightly newscast “The Stew Peters Show”, and founder of the new ROAR Nation network, spoke from the stage at AFPAC 3, organized by America First leader Nick Fuentes.
"I'm so happy to be delivering a speech here instead of at queer PAC," Stew Peters said. "They don't like people like me, they don't want people like you, they don't want people like Vince [James] and Nick [Fuentes] over at fudge PAC for a very specific reason."
"It's because they are all spiritually cowards," Stew Peters told the crowd. "Spiritual cowardness, that is the story of CPAC from its very beginning."
Stew pointed out that since CPAC's founding in 1974, the conservative movement has only gotten progressively weaker, while the GOP has gotten richer, through a series of compromises and surrenders on the issues that matter: abortion, gay marriage, and child sex trafficking.
"The first CPAC in 1974 ... that is the year [1 that Republicans let the press bully them into forcing the President to resign, to step down, despite winning 49 states, that's symbolism," Stew shared. "The keynote speaker at the first CPAC was Ronald Reagan, he introduced a 'firebrand' in politics, the next Republican star, John McCain."
That line was met with fierce boos from the America First crowd.
Also met with boos, was Stew's comments on Trump-endorsed Georgia congressional candidate Vernon Jones, who was exposed on Friday by former Master Crime Scene Investigator Richard Bowen as a serial rapist.
The most rousing line of the night from Stew Peters was on the subject of Dr. Fauci and his role in the bioweapon plandemic that has choked the life out of America, and ushered in a not-so-great reset.
"Tony Fauci ...literally unleashed a bioweapon on the entire world," Stew Peters told the enthusiastic crowd. "Why is this man still running around free instead of hanging by the end of a noose somewhere."
The sound of dish clanking and fists slamming tables while people gave a standing ovation was only eclipsed by the chant of 'hang him up'.
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"I'm so happy to be delivering a speech here instead of at queer PAC," Stew Peters said. "They don't like people like me, they don't want people like you, they don't want people like Vince [James] and Nick [Fuentes] over at fudge PAC for a very specific reason."
"It's because they are all spiritually cowards," Stew Peters told the crowd. "Spiritual cowardness, that is the story of CPAC from its very beginning."
Stew pointed out that since CPAC's founding in 1974, the conservative movement has only gotten progressively weaker, while the GOP has gotten richer, through a series of compromises and surrenders on the issues that matter: abortion, gay marriage, and child sex trafficking.
"The first CPAC in 1974 ... that is the year [1 that Republicans let the press bully them into forcing the President to resign, to step down, despite winning 49 states, that's symbolism," Stew shared. "The keynote speaker at the first CPAC was Ronald Reagan, he introduced a 'firebrand' in politics, the next Republican star, John McCain."
That line was met with fierce boos from the America First crowd.
Also met with boos, was Stew's comments on Trump-endorsed Georgia congressional candidate Vernon Jones, who was exposed on Friday by former Master Crime Scene Investigator Richard Bowen as a serial rapist.
The most rousing line of the night from Stew Peters was on the subject of Dr. Fauci and his role in the bioweapon plandemic that has choked the life out of America, and ushered in a not-so-great reset.
"Tony Fauci ...literally unleashed a bioweapon on the entire world," Stew Peters told the enthusiastic crowd. "Why is this man still running around free instead of hanging by the end of a noose somewhere."
The sound of dish clanking and fists slamming tables while people gave a standing ovation was only eclipsed by the chant of 'hang him up'.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
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