President Trump Unleashes The 401k's

DJT wants to open 401ks to the same alternative investments used by rich people, trusts and university endowments.

Democrats naturally are blocking it.

Wealth inequality is exploding in America with the richest 10% now accounting for half of spending.

That’s up from a third a generation ago.

Part of that is a Federal Reserve that pumped assets for the rich while handing inflation to the poor.

The other is these rules that rope off most of that pump for millionaires.

DJT’s rules keep the same oversight and fiduciary duty the industry already uses for rich people’s money, but it throws open the gates for normies to make $ the way rich people do.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (6 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/WECnl2-_vrU