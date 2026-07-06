BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President Trump Unleashes The 401k's
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
1008 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
400 views • 3 days ago

DJT wants to open 401ks to the same alternative investments used by rich people, trusts and university endowments.

Democrats naturally are blocking it.

Wealth inequality is exploding in America with the richest 10% now accounting for half of spending.

That’s up from a third a generation ago.

Part of that is a Federal Reserve that pumped assets for the rich while handing inflation to the poor.

The other is these rules that rope off most of that pump for millionaires.

DJT’s rules keep the same oversight and fiduciary duty the industry already uses for rich people’s money, but it throws open the gates for normies to make $ the way rich people do.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (6 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/WECnl2-_vrU

Keywords
donald trump401kwealth inequalitypeter st ongealternative investments
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Poll: Almost Half of Americans Struggle to Afford Food and Fuel

Poll: Almost Half of Americans Struggle to Afford Food and Fuel

Sterling Ashworth
War with Iran is Back On, and the Coming Energy Lockdowns Are Now Inescapable

War with Iran is Back On, and the Coming Energy Lockdowns Are Now Inescapable

Mike Adams
BrahMos deal with Indonesia reveals BRICS military axis quietly reshaping global power

BrahMos deal with Indonesia reveals BRICS military axis quietly reshaping global power

Lance D Johnson
Japan’s Debt Dilemma: The Coming Treasury Dump That Could Shatter the West

Japan’s Debt Dilemma: The Coming Treasury Dump That Could Shatter the West

Mike Adams
Iran imposes Strait of Hormuz fees, offers &#8220;special consideration&#8221; to China

Iran imposes Strait of Hormuz fees, offers “special consideration” to China

Willow Tohi
The Primal Shift: Shattering the illusion of ownership

The Primal Shift: Shattering the illusion of ownership

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy