Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Powerful explosion in the Zhytomyr region after a missile strike
channel image
The Prisoner
8646 Subscribers
Shop now
160 views
Published 13 hours ago

The powerful explosion in the Zhytomyr region after a missile strike is posted on the Ukrainian social network ( I see a humiliating apology video and the trip to the meat grinder in someone's future)

It looks like the destruction of an ammunition depot, but Zelensky regime-controlled media act as if nothing happened.

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
missile strikeammo depotzhytomyr region

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket