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CHINA Urges US to Release Details of BIO-LABS in UKRAINE - 030822
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110 views • March 08, 2022
Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday called on the United States to release all-around details of its biological laboratories in Ukraine, and urged relevant parties to ensure their safety.
Found at New China TV on YouTube, today.
Found at New China TV on YouTube, today.
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