[Nov 30, 2015] Rob Skiba Debunked by Rob Skiba (6.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]
Rob Skiba
Published Yesterday |

I took my previous "exposing NASA" video down, because I was able to debunk myself on at least some of it. So, yes, I am freely admitting I was wrong. I did some tests, which proved some things to me that I was previously unaware of, concerning perspective at a distance. So, what I had said in the other video about how the Earth would look from the moon was simply incorrect. Now, I still don't trust NASA and there's plenty of other things that expose at least a fair amount of their stuff as questionable at best. But what I had previously stated concerning SCALE is not one of them.


