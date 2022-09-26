The Feast of Trumpets 2022!

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Prophecy is pattern. What are some biblical examples of the patterns contained in the Feast of Trumpets? Should we expect the rapture during this feast? Watch! Interesting Bethlehem star video: https://bethlehemstar.com/starry-dance/the-birth-of-a-king/ Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Temples of God video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U “Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F&index=1&t=17s Two Witnesses video: https://youtu.be/ChvVgCDQmM8 “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s