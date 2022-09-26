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The Feast of Trumpets 2022!
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
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51 views • September 26, 2022

Prophecy is pattern. What are some biblical examples of the patterns contained in the Feast of Trumpets? Should we expect the rapture during this feast? Watch! Interesting Bethlehem star video: https://bethlehemstar.com/starry-dance/the-birth-of-a-king/ Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Temples of God video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV “The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U “Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F&index=1&t=17s Two Witnesses video: https://youtu.be/ChvVgCDQmM8 “The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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