Here Comes the Lambda COVID Variant!, 3661

Good evening, I’m still reporting on COVID.



TrialSite News is reporting that according to an unpublished study, the COVID-19 Lambda variant may yet cause “real potential problems.”



Why? Although at first glance, Lambda doesn’t seem as transmissible as the Delta variant which is now spiking cases across the nation, it appears to be more transmissible than the original SARS-Cov-2 variant that may have originated in Wuhan, China.



But what worries researchers is that one version of Lambda that is rapidly growing seems to be able to overpower existing vaccines.



The version of Lambda that is causing the concern is called C.37. It first appeared in the U.S. from Peru in early July and already has spread to 44 states, according to the CDC.



The Delta variant of COVID surfaced in India, however, the Lambda variant appears to have surfaced in Peru about 9 months ago. As TrialSite News puts it, and I want to be careful to note that this is their quote, not mine:



“Although no one can be sure, one study TrialSite reported on suggests that this mutant may be a result of viral adaptation to the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by the Chinese corporation Sinovac…. But again, this isn’t 100% proven. It could have emerged via some other natural manner.”



According to Technocracy News and Trends, in the next few years, nearly 60 Level 4 Virology labs will be in operation around the world. Producing what has frequently been described as biological weapons.



China alone has announced that it will build 3 and 30 of these new labs. What could possibly go wrong with that?



According to Technocracy News and Trends:



“Regardless of country of origin, all Level 4 virology labs have direct connections to the military of their host nation and are staffed with Technocrat-minded scientists who have no ethical constraints on their research. Creating killer GMO viruses has no purpose except to wage bio-warfare. ⁃ TN Editor”



Viruses will always seek to mutate around vaccines. It’s just a fact of life. That doesn’t mean that they are necessarily weaponized. And the faster a virus mutates naturally, the better chance it has of getting out ahead of medicine’s ability to produce new effective vaccine products.



This is a race that humanity had better address quickly, and in the public interest, because we certainly don’t need any additional accelerants thrown on this fire, especially when we may be lurching down the wrong road.



Sweden took another path and it worked out well for them and should be studied.



And it would be wise to consider the words of the founder of osteopathy, Dr. Andrew Taylor Still – and I’m paraphrasing from memory here:



“The humane immune system is the greatest drug manufacturing operation known to man.”



I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.