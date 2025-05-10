BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 10/5/2025
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.  Peace and good fortune to you all!


This week: Man, am I getting tired of talking about Israel, but Israel keeps needing to be talked about so here we go. And I am starting to feel repetitive talking about the agenda too, but they're moving things right along. I mentioned the fourth turning a couple of weeks ago... I have a great explanation for you. Secretary of War Hegseth spoke to the top Generals and said get ready for war. In Italy, over 2 million people protested in support of Gaza on Friday--they shut the country down. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


WARNING FOR AMERICA - He says we have 5 years to defeat the 2030 agenda

https://x.com/i/status/1973929782116299202


Trump Gaza – Colonization is Peace

https://x.com/i/status/1973810756786532535


"Trump Is The ULTIMATE Troll" - Trump MOCKS Schumer & Jeffries Over Govt Shutdown

https://x.com/i/status/1973403259948630197


RFK Jr. just made a bold move that could upend abortion in America. As Secretary of HHS, he has ordered the FDA to launch a sweeping safety review of the abortion drug mifepristone.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1973186107761106957

Up to 90% of published academic studies are false — they cannot be replicated.

https://x.com/i/status/1971175350815031644


The reason why Israel wants TikTok is to use it to infect our minds with ideas like amending our Constitution so to allow a foreign leader like Netanyahu to be President.

https://x.com/i/status/1972773012874412039


The NHSuk, to avoid offending the Muslims, is now endorsing FUCKING YOUR FAMILY!

https://x.com/i/status/1973032204843504040


I noticed something about 2015 right wing politics compared to 2025 right wing politics

https://x.com/i/status/1973135434684256532


Independent photojournalist Chelly Bouferrache was brutally assaulted by a black bloc Antifa militant outside the ICE facility in Portland.

https://x.com/i/status/1951957888580383122

irantrumpcomedyviralrussiapodcastvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracynetanyahuukrainegazaanonkirk
