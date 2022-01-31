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WHAT VALUE ARE YOU PLACING ON YOUR SPIRITUAL GIFTS
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100 views • January 31, 2022
I truly believe that until healers and spiritual workers are properly resourced; manipulation, tyranny, and control will continue. Press play to hear Rhonda Swan and I to expand on this controversial topic regarding Spiritual entrepreneurs and Wealth.
There is a significant wealth gap between those who give a lot of value to the world and those who make money by keeping the control organisms in place.
We are living right now in the most significant transfer of wealth in years. So let’s take a deep look at our beliefs on who is deserving of wealth and resources.
The way I see it is that everyone is worthy and deserving of prosperity, more so if they are committing to their purpose work.
Here is a clip I think you should watch: What Stops Women From Becoming Wealthy?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjK_mZOgZfI
And don’t forget to subscribe to my youtube channel for more wealth consciousness content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
There is a significant wealth gap between those who give a lot of value to the world and those who make money by keeping the control organisms in place.
We are living right now in the most significant transfer of wealth in years. So let’s take a deep look at our beliefs on who is deserving of wealth and resources.
The way I see it is that everyone is worthy and deserving of prosperity, more so if they are committing to their purpose work.
Here is a clip I think you should watch: What Stops Women From Becoming Wealthy?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjK_mZOgZfI
And don’t forget to subscribe to my youtube channel for more wealth consciousness content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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