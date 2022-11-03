Biden Says We Will Have Delayed Election Results and You Better Accept Them!

When election results are delayed, it is always a sign of cheating. If Republican counties or Democrat counties delay results, you should be worried about cheating. It shouldn't matter what party does it, you should scrutinize that county. Ballot stuffing causes delayed results. Here is a simple question: when have those who say "you cannot question the election results" ever been the good guys?





