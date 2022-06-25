RT.Ukrainian troops are surrendering to Russian forces, apparently because of a lack of support from their commanders.





A total of 41 troops have surrendered over a two-day period in and around what has become known as the ‘Gorskoe Cauldron’, and are urging their fellow soldiers to do the same in order to stay alive. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the surrendered troops have complained that their commanding officers have deserted, that communication lines have broken down, and troop numbers are so low they have been left with no choice but to turn themselves over to the Russian military.





The surrendered men stress that they have been treated well by their Russian captors, and have been provided with food and medical assistance. A video of them has also been released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19qwon-ukrainian-troops-surrender-due-to-lack-of-military-support.html